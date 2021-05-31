College Students’ Number One Choice in Laundry Bag

When going to college, you may have to learn some real-world adult skills, like doing your own laundry. Taking responsibility for that particular chore can be intimidating in any kind of home. Still, it’s even more difficult for those living in dorms or apartment buildings with communal washing machines located in the basement.

Doing a single load of laundry can mean carrying your clothes, detergent, and dryer sheets down several flights of stairs and then climbing back upstairs with everything once the clothes are clean and dry. This is where you’ll need an easy-to-carry and sturdy laundry bag.

You’ll find a variety of laundry bags that are great for either student who is learning to clean their own clothes for the first time or those who have experience with it. There is a delicates laundry bag, hanging laundry bag, travel laundry bag, zippered laundry bag, laundry drawstring bag, laundry plastic bag, etc. These bags keep dirty clothes off the floor and can be easily slung across a shoulder or back for easy clothing transport, no matter where your washing machines are.

Which Laundry Bag, Hamper, Basket is The Best?

There are different designs and sizes of laundry hampers, it is essential to think about your dorm room and dorm building while picking one that’s perfect for you.

Do you live somewhere with an in-building laundry area? If not, you should consider a laundry bag that can actually be carried like a backpack – it makes trucking things up and down so much more convenient..

Do you live on the same level as the laundry room? Get a rolling hamper – it will be easy to take your clothes along the hall, unloading them and rolling them back! You should also consider picking a laundry solution that suits the laundry that you clean perfectly.

Do you have a lot of athletic clothes that need washing frequently? Bags, baskets, and hampers with spacious openings are suitable to put everything into and go.

Do you blend nicer clothes with more casual attire? A hamper with a divider is perfect for separating light, dark, and delicate garments from casuals. Regardless of what you require, there is a solution for it!

What Are The Must-Haves for College Laundry?

Hampers for dirty clothes

Collapsible hampers are a fantastic way to save space for the few times you have no laundry left to do. Most of them are made of mesh or fabric with a strap for easy carrying.

Look for laundry baskets that could fit under the bed with sturdy handles for convenient carrying. Plastic baskets are also a good choice because they can be cleaned easily. Choose a basket made of natural fibers like rattan or rattan with a lining made of fabric to prevent snags.

Two Mesh Laundry Bags

Buy a mesh laundry bag to wash small items and socks with. Put all the small items in a mesh bag then tie it shut, throw the entire thing in the washer and you will never lose a sock ever again.

Mesh bags are also suitable for bras and dainty underwear that should never go in a dryer. They are now easier to find thanks to mesh bags.

Detergent That Is Easy-to-Use

In the beginning, some of us use the same detergent brand our mothers use at home. You may even want to keep using it if just to keep that nostalgic fresh laundry smell while you are far from home.

Research laundry products that has stain removers, brighteners, and whiteners. You should buy disposable products because even though they are more expensive per load, the convenience they offer is unmatched. It’s difficult to bring many bottles with you to a laundry room.

Stain Removers

Have stain remover pens ready to fix stains as soon as possible or before you toss it in the hamper at the very least. Practice pretreating stains before washing your clothes with a gel or solid stain stick. Apply it to the stain and leave it for at least 10-15 minutes before tossing it in the washer to give it time to work.

Don’t use chlorine bleach if you are inexperienced in doing laundry. Use oxygen-based bleach instead to remove troublesome stains. It’s much safer for washable fabrics, no to mention you won’t end up with random spots on your clothing.

Dryer Sheets

Dryer sheets have unscented and scented varieties. They assist in reducing static cling and makes clothes soft enough to remove wrinkles easier. Scented dryer sheets, such as Febreeze, are also used to makes things like stinky shoes smell fresh, eliminate pet odours and even dust off furniture.

Drying Rack That Collapses

A drying rack can be used to dry bath towels in between uses or to dry coats that have been soaked in the rain and of course, for newly washed clothes. Some college dryers are permanently set to high heat, which can damage sweaters, dainty garments, and workout gear.

The X-frame drying racks is one of the oldest styles, they are sturdy and has the capability to hold a lot of of garments while only taking up a small amount of floor space. Drying racks for clothes can be wooden or metal. They are lightweight. Sizes and finishes vary, depends on your preference. There are also over-the-door drying racks that can help make doing the laundry much easier.

Clothes Steamer

If you aren’t comfortable about using an iron, buy a clothes steamer. A portable steamer is perfect for dorm use. Just hang up your garment, then run the steamer over it. It will surely take out most of the wrinkles in a jiffy.

Laundry Bag

A laundry bag or hamper should be among the top five things on your ‘must-have-in-the-dorm’ list. Laundry bags come in hundreds of colours, designs, and styles.