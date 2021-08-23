Cooking With Silicone: Is Silicone Cookware And Bakeware Safe For Use?

The type of kitchenware a person uses or owns has long been a reflection of their culture and class. However, with the ever-evolving dynamics of everyday life, an unmistakable shift has occurred, and suddenly instead of representing one’s extravagant lifestyle, a person’s choice of kitchenware depends on the convenience it brings.

When you say “modern, efficient kitchenware,” silicone is the first thing a lot of people will think of. From its eye-catching bright colors to the flexibility it offers, silicone has made its way to many kitchens worldwide.

There is no argument to the fact that this kitchenware makes baking and cooking a lot more convenient with its exceptional and effective texture and molds. However, we understand if you are still a little bit skeptical regarding its safety for use. After all, silicone is far from what you are used to using in the kitchen. So let us help in clearing some common misconceptions about this wonderful modern kitchenware.

Is silicone cookware and bakeware safe for use?

Food-grade silicone is a safe and durable material for baking and cooking. The inert ingredients in the silicone will not leach into your food, which means that you can safely use it when preparing meals for yourself or your family. Make sure that when buying silicone kitchenware, you buy high-quality items that do not contain fillers. Fillers might cause concern because when the silicone is heated, it can release an odor that can be transferred into your food.

Silicone is a safer option than plastic. Plastic, as it ages, breaks down and leaches BPA into its contents. Silicone also has a higher tolerance to heat and does not contain BPA as some plastics do.

Is silicone microwaveable?

It is safe to use silicone molds with a microwave, a freezer, or an oven. In 1979, the Food and Drug Administration announced silicone to be safe for regular usage. Changes in temperature will not cause food-grade silicone to seep into foods, in spite of what most people think.

Is silicone kitchenware good for the environment?

Health Canada stated that silicone does not give any reactions to beverages or foods. When it comes in contact with a particularly acidic agent, it does not emit any harmful fumes that can transfer to food. Silicone is a manufactured rubber that is consisted of oxygen and bonded silicon. Bonded silicon is a raw material consisting of rock and sand.

Silicone kitchenware is better for the environment than cooking and baking tools made of plastic. There has not been any evidence that proves silicone has a bad effect on the environment so far.

Can silicone kitchenware affect food?

Silicone dioxide is the basic element used in making silicone kitchenware. It is one of the most widely used materials for kitchenware and has been recognized as safe for food use by the FDA. One of the first food-grade silicone spatulas was sold in the 1980s. What’s more, these spatulas are usually coated with food-grade compounds or agents that ensure that no chemicals leach into the food. Food grade silicone does not cause silicone compounds to be released or migrate until the temperature of the food reaches a point where it is not safe to consume.

Generally, food-grade silicone kitchenware is considered safe for daily cooking or baking. However, in some cases, low-quality silicone kitchenware has been tested beyond the permissible amount of heating, and there has been a migration of compounds at a very low level.

What do researchers say about silicone kitchenware?

Some companies claim that silicone bakeware and silicone nipples for infant bottles will transfer toxic compounds to food. It is important to note, however, that this study did not actually heat the silicone bakeware in an oven, which undermines the usefulness of the research.

Scientific research on silicone kitchenware

According to a study published in 2005 by the Swiss Federal Office of Public Health, chemical substances were released from silicone baking molds when heated to 200-220 degrees Celsius. They also tested the products up to 280 degrees Celsius, which is a temperature that exceeds boiling water.

How to effectively clean silicone without causing damage to it?

Washing silicone kitchenware is more effortless than you would think. Most silicone tools are compatible with dishwashers. You can wash them together with your plates and utensils, as long as you will not place them near a sharp object – like a knife or kitchen shears. However, if you prefer to wash it by hand, you can follow these easy steps:

Use a cotton washcloth and dishwashing liquid

You can use any dishwashing liquid you have available since silicone is not a sensitive material and will not cause any reactions when mixed with chemical solutions. However, we recommend using grease-cutting soap and hot water just to make the cleaning process easier. If anything, avoid abrasive cloths to avoid damaging the smooth texture of silicone.

Wipe down your silicone tools with a soapy washcloth

Mix the soap and hot water on your washcloth, then gently wipe your silicone tools to remove any excess grease that may be clinging onto some corners.

Rinse with warm water

Use warm water in rinsing to make sure that no grease will be left clinging onto the surfaces of your tool.

Let it dry

You can leave it to air dry or pat it with a dry cotton rag.

Tip:

If you used your silicone mold to make something particularly greasy, and there are still remaining bits and pieces of food stuck to it even after thorough washing, put it in the oven at 350° Fahrenheit. After 5 to 10 minutes, take it out, then let it soak in clean hot water to loosen the hardened crumbs. Feel free to repeat this step until your silicone tool is completely cleaned.