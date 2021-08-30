Decluttering Your Home, Room By Room: An Effective Guide

How to Declutter Every Room in Your Home

Regardless of the reason, be it as a conscious effort to downsize or to try living a minimalistic lifestyle, decluttering an entire house is a daunting task. The most efficient way to go about it is by tackling each room and space in your home one at a time. Complete one area before moving on to the next. This will help motivate you to keep going as you see the immediate results as you go.

You do not need fancy equipment to clean out your house, but you need at least five bins for these reasons:

Put away

This bin is for the stuff that needs to be placed back to its rightful place. It could be anything like crayons in the kitchen or a tumbler in the bathroom. After putting the items away, it would be helpful to strictly enforce the “put everything back where they belong after use” rule – otherwise, you will find yourself in the same situation very often.

Recycle

This bin is for recyclable materials. Anything that is made of plastic, paper, or glass. It is okay if you have no plans to make anything made of recycled objects right now, you can either give it to somebody else that may have a use for these materials or keep them for future use.

Fix

This bin is for the items that need just a little bit of tending to. For example, your favorite pair of sports shoes that need a bit of cleaning up or some children’s toys that need to have their parts put back together.

Trash

This bin is for things that are beyond repair. Stop holding onto broken things that you think you can still fix. That broken clock that has been sitting on the table in your office for the past year belongs here.

Donate

This bin is for the items that you no longer want or need and are still in good condition. Instead of wasting and just throwing them away, put them in a box, then give it to a charitable organization or personally hand it to someone you think can still benefit from them.

It does not matter whether you are using baskets, bins. Maybe just simple cardboard boxes. What matters is you have these containers in every room you need to declutter, or if you prepared big ones to take care of all the clutter around the house, keep them somewhere within reach. What matters is you can easily access them while going through the cleaning out process. Remember to set these bins up first before you start decluttering.

The bathroom

To get you going, start somewhere small and relatively easy to declutter – the medicine or first-aid cabinet.

The medicine cabinet

Take everything out and carefully read the labels, throw away any expired medicines, skincare products, and make-up. Arrange the ones you have decided to keep back in the cabinet. Keep the ones you often use in the front and at eye level.

Drawers

The next area would be the cabinet drawers. Take everything out and do a quick assessment of the things you are planning to keep and things that you would like to toss in the trash bin. Place the objects you are keeping back into the drawers neatly. Place the items you often use in the top drawers.

Shower and Tub

You can move on to the shower and tub area with the same routine. The last area is the cabinet under your bathroom sink.

In the end, everything that you did not have a place in your bathroom can be sorted through the bins that you prepared beforehand.

The bedroom

The first step is the easiest – make your bed. Decluttering the space around your bed is going to be less complicated and stressful if your bed is neatly made up.

Nightstands

Once that is done, you can move on to decluttering your nightstands. You can put all the items that do not belong there in the Put away bin. This may include things like a book that you have finished reading, stationery, a glass or a bottle of water, and electronics you rarely use. Empty tissue boxes and dried-out pens belong in the Recycle bin, and broken chargers and earphones should go to the Trash bin.

Dressers

Apply the same technique to declutter the top of your dressers. Be mindful of the pieces of clothing that may be loitering around; items that needed to be folded or hung up should be placed in the Put away bin. For the clothing that you would not like to wrinkle or stress out, however, you can temporarily lay them out on your bed.

Drawers

Then you can go through every drawer in the room. Take everything out so you can decide which ones you would like to keep and which ones you would like to get rid of. Clothes that you have not worn in the past year should go in the Donation box. Neatly fold everything you want to keep before putting them back in the drawers.

Vanity table

If you have a vanity table or a desk where you keep your cosmetics in your bedroom, that would be the last area you will need to work on. Fight the urge to just shove everything in the drawers, place them in the Put away bin instead so you can properly arrange them however you prefer after your decluttering work is done. Consider putting the items you have not used for at least six months in either the Trash or Recycle bin.

Put everything back where they belong. Work on the items that needed to be folded or hung. If your closet is making you uncomfortable, fret not! That is the next thing we will be working on!

The closet

Take a deep breath! The time has come to declutter your closet. The easiest method to do this is by sorting your clothing into categories. You can begin with your shoes, clothes, and accessories! Deciding which ones to keep and which ones to donate will be an easier feat if you are looking at all of your options. Sort the contents of your closet into categories, then decide which ones you would like to keep and which ones have to go.

Once you are done doing that, you should have four different piles to work with:

Put away

Put away all the things that are placed in the wrong spot. That pair of socks hanging out in the closet should be put in the dresser instead.

Laundry

Anything that needs to be washed, regardless if you have recently used it or not, should go into a hamper and taken to the laundry room.

Needs repair

Pieces of clothing that need to be repaired should be in the Fix bin. If you think the damage is still fixable but you cannot do it yourself, put it in a bag and send it to a tailor.

For donation

The clothing you would like to donate should go into the Donation bin.

The entryway

Not everyone has a foyer or a mudroom in their house, but most houses have an entryway. Regardless of how small space is, this is usually the place in the house that gathers the most clutter. It can benefit from routine decluttering.

Surfaces

You can begin decluttering the surfaces of any side tables, consoles, or desks that are located in your entryway. If there are any drawers, take all their contents out and quickly decide which ones to keep and which ones to get rid of. Is there a designated place where your keys and other valuable items go? If there is none, make one. Separating the valuable items from the not-so-important clutter will make it easier for you to grab them in case you need them. This step will also help reduce the chances of you losing or forgetting your keys.

Hall closet

This space should be decluttered just like your bedroom closet. Categorize the contents and decide which ones to keep and which ones to donate.

You might find yourself placing more items in the Put away bin while decluttering your entryway. That is somewhat normal since most of the items in this area of the house usually belong somewhere else. Take the time to properly put everything back to their original spots, so they do not crowd the entry.

The kitchen

Keeping this area of your house clutter-free would be a tough one since so many different activities are done in the kitchen – socializing, eating, and cooking. Due to this, there are usually different types of clutter gathered in the kitchen. You have two options on how to declutter your kitchen: you can either categorize everything, from cookware, bakeware, to tableware or go through one area of the kitchen at a time.

Storage

As usual, take all the contents of each storage out. Examine each item and decide where to put them. You can begin with the bigger storage, like the cabinets above the counter or the pantry. Once you are done with those, you can move on to the smaller storage like drawers, cabinets, and last but not least, the space under the sink.

Countertops

The last step to decluttering your kitchen is working on your countertops. Keep your countertops free from clutter as much as possible; only keep the objects that are used daily.

Lastly, put everything that does not belong in the kitchen into the Put away bin so you can place them in their designated spots later on.

The living room

The living room definitely takes the cake as the most difficult area to keep clean on a regular basis. If only because it is one of the most used rooms and it usually does not have many storage features. You may have a TV console or some bookcases, but they barely do anything to hide your clutter. The secrets to keeping a clean living room are to:

Prepare permanent storage

Things like magazines, remote control, and books should have their own permanent storage. So whenever you see them scattered around, putting them away will not be a hassle.

Regular decluttering

We recommend doing it every night before going to bed if you have spare time. If not, a weekly routine will do.

Surfaces

Begin decluttering side tables, consoles, and bookcases. Then you can move onto the entertainment center or the coffee table. Get rid of all the clutter and examine each item before you put them back to where they belong.

Electronics

Store everything that is not directly connected to your TV or home theater system. Gadgets like gaming equipment, chargers, and tablets can be stowed away in a cabinet or a drawer.

Tip:

It will be easier to declutter if you have designated storage for everything. Keep in mind that decluttering will be a whole lot easier when you see it as a process of deciding what to keep rather than deciding what to get rid of.