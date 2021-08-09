Different Types of Baking Pans: The Ultimate Guide

What Are the Different Types of Baking Pans? All you need to know.

If you walk through the baking aisle at your favorite kitchen store, you’ll notice that there are more baking pans to choose from than you could shake a stick at. A huge variety of baking pans is constantly being released on the market, from pans that bake uniquely shaped cakes to pans that are ideally suited to baking an array of different types of baked goods.

When it comes to bakeware, you will never run out of choices to choose from. But which types of pans should you really have in your kitchen? Keep reading to learn about the different types of baking pans and their purposes.

What Are The Different Types Of Baking Pans?

Sheet Pan

These commercial-grade baking sheets have a shallow rim around the edge. They’re perfect for everything from roasting potatoes to baking cookies (you might know them as cookie sheets) and are real workhorses in the kitchen. The rim on the pan ensures that your parchment paper won’t accidentally slide off.

These come in a wide variety of sizes. However, the most popular size is the “half sheet” pan; it measures 12” x 16” and is a great standard size. You can find smaller sizes for very small ovens.

Sheet Pan Uses

Dump Cakes

Tres Leches Cake

Poke Cakes

Muffin Pan

Muffin and cupcake pans are must-haves for any baker, as they can be used to bake a multitude of tasty treats. You can use the pans to make pop-overs, cupcakes, or of course, muffins. Some types of cake can also be baked using a muffin tin. Muffin pans are exceptionally versatile.

Muffin Pan Uses

Round Cupcakes

Personal Cakes

Yorkshire Pudding

Muffins

Loaf Pan

A loaf pan is regarded as all-around bakeware by many bakers since it can be used for both sweet and savory treats. It can be used to bake anything from meatloaf to banana bread, but most bakers find themselves reaching for a loaf pan most often for quick bread recipes. These can also be used for yeasted pastries, of course, so you can make homemade sandwich bread with ease.

Bundt Pan

Pound cakes and bundt cakes are two-piece wonders, cakes that do not need frosting to look beautiful when served. These deep and heavily pronged pans produce perfect coffee cakes and pound cakes that you can make and serve for any occasion. The variety of bundt pans can be overwhelming at first glance, but sticking with a traditional design is usually the easiest option.

Bundt Cake Pan Uses

Coffee Cakes

Monkey Bread

Rum Cake

Bundt Cakes

Figgy Pudding

Alternate Bundt Cake Pan Uses

Jell-O Mold

Breakfast Casserole

Whole Roasted Chicken

Meatloaf

Tube Pan

While they may resemble a bundt pan at first glance, tube pans are primarily used for baking lighter cakes, such as angel food and chiffon. Most tube pans have feet because airy cakes need to cool upside-down, and the feet keep the pan stable against the counter when inverted.

Tube Pan Uses

Chiffon Cakes

Genoise Cakes

Angel Food Cakes

Pineapple Upside Down Cakes

9″ Round Cake Pans

The right cake pan makes all the difference for the looks and taste of your cakes and desserts. This pan also comes in handy for baking brownies and some other delectable treats. If you bake cakes or desserts regularly, you need this type of cake pan for the best results. This pan can also be used for the occasional batch of brownies, which look a bit dressier if you bake them in a round pan and cut them into wedges.

Round cake pans come in almost every size you can think of, but the most common are 8” and 9”. Most bakers prefer the 9” size because the layers bake slightly more quickly. It’s a good idea to have two in your arsenal so you can bake layer cakes more quickly.

9-by-13-inch Baking Pan

This all-purpose baking dish can be used for everything from roasting chicken to baking a cake. It has higher sides than a sheet pan, which makes it better for cakes than for cookies. Many bakers find it to be the perfect size for sheet cakes and most baking mixes, which makes it perfect as a pan when you need a quick batch of brownies or a cake for a party.

8″ Baking Pan

A small, square-shaped baking dish is ideal for brownies and bar cookies. Although it can be difficult to double a recipe to fit a 9-by-13-inch pan, this pan size is typically what most recipes expect. So if you tend to only double a recipe to save room, it may be difficult to have enough space to bake all the bar cookies you want to try.

Pie Plate

You must have a pie dish or pan in order to make pie. But you can use the pie dish or pan to bake other treats like brownies, loaf cakes, and many more.

Ceramic plates are known for producing deeper browned crusts. However, glass plates are also an excellent choice because you can easily see the color of your crust while the pie is in the oven.

Silicone Springform Pans

This type of pan has a removable outer edge that unclasps easily after baking. This pan is a must for baking cheesecakes, but it can also be used for tarts, quiches, and regular cakes.

Springform Pan Uses

Cheesecake

Crumb Cake

Ice Cream Cake

Delicate Tortes

Silicone Muffin and Brownie Molds

Silicone molds are a versatile and cost-effective way to make small cakes and other pastries like muffins and brownies, as they can accommodate a variety of shapes to make a uniformly sized dessert. The flexible silicone material of the mold allows you to easily remove your desserts from the mold once they have cooled and customize the size and shape of your cake to fit your needs. This silicone is oven-safe and does not need to be lined like many other cake pans; lightly greasing the mold before baking can be beneficial for some recipes.

Silicone baking ware comes in a variety of shapes and sizes, and silicone baking mats can also optimize all of your oven-baked recipes.

Silicone Muffin and Brownie Mold Uses

Entremets

Mini Pies

Quiches

Eclairs

Candies

Cupcakes

Novelty Shaped Cakes

Cake Rings

Cake rings, like traditional cake pans, are great for making layered cakes as they have tall sides. Even though cake rings are bottomless, once the cake is completely cooled, you can easily slide the ring off. Cake rings are an older version of the springform pan, but they are not obsolete. Cake rings remain the best choice for cakes with extremely wet ingredients.

The cake ring, alternatively, can also be used as a cookie cutter to cut shapes out of sheet cakes. Made of thin metal, they can slice through the cooled cake to create a neat edge for intricate pastries and sweets. To bake a cake in a cake ring, place the cake ring on a sheet cake pan and then fill the ring with batter. Pouring your batter slowly helps to prevent leaking at the points where the ring meets the bottom of the pan.

Cake Ring Uses

Mousse Cakes

Pudding Cakes

Custard Cakes

Novelty Cake Pans

Novelty cake pans are available in a variety of shapes like heart, pillow, diamond, and petal with tall sides and a flat bottom. An unmovable cake can be easily achieved when using a novelty cake pan, but every novelty cake pan needs to be carefully greased or floured to ensure your cake releases securely. The use of novelty cake pans is an excellent way for cake bakers to create artistic cakes with little time, difficulty, and waste, as well as freeing up time for other, more creative tasks.

Novelty Cake Pan Uses

Holiday Themed Cakes

Character Themed Cakes

Novelty Cakes

Jelly Roll Cake Pans

A jelly roll cake pan is a type of sheet pan with a 1-inch lip that is designed for baking and rolling thin cakes. While parchment paper and pan liners help prevent rolled cakes from sticking to the bottom of the pan and aids in the rolling process, they were originally designed to meet a niche need. However, jelly roll pans are versatile, too, helping with many cooking needs.

Jelly Roll Cake Pan Uses

Swiss Rolls

Yule Logs

Petit Fours

Pumpkin Rolls

Cookies

Next time you add a new dessert to your menu, this guide can help you narrow down all the types of cake pans to find the best option for your dish. By becoming familiar with both your recipe and the different types of cake pans, you’ll be able to find the perfect tool for the job.

Which is better for baking, aluminium or silicone?

Silicone is the new kid on the baking block; it is very flexible and can be used for releasing food, making it an ideal choice for food preparation. One can use silicone in the freezer or microwave, or oven for baking. Additionally, silicone can be put in the dishwasher, whereas most metal bakeware cannot.

Which material is best for baking cakes?

Carbon steel is a staple in many restaurant kitchens, as it is pressed from raw, heavy-gauge steel. This kind of steel is more robust and more durable than aluminum, so if you’re looking for a baking pan that can handle any type of dish, it’s a better choice. Carbon steel baking pans are ideal for casseroles, cakes, breads, pies, and other desserts.

Can I use a cake pan for cookies?

Yes, but it is recommended to turn the pan upside-down and to bake the cookies on the bottom of the pan instead of inside the pan. The reason cookie sheets don’t have sides is so that heat can circulate more evenly around the cookies as they bake. Baking cookies inside a pan with sides will make the heat unable to circulate. They will cause the cookies to bake unevenly.

How do I choose a baking pan?

There are many different types of baking sheets and baking pans out in the marketplace, so it’s important to know what type you want before you buy. Whether you’re a new or experienced baker, you will probably need some kind of baking sheet or baking pan to make your baked goods. The make of bakeware comes in many different materials, sizes, forms, and even in different shapes according to your preferences.

Since bakeware is so essential for the baker, you need to know what kind of equipment to choose for your baking projects. Here are the tips you need to do just that.

Choose the material

The only good reason for a dark baking sheet is the non-stick coating. When well-maintained, the coating on these sheets provides a slippery surface that prevents food from sticking to the surface. The only reason to get dark baking sheets is a non-stick coating. When kept well-maintained, the coating on these sheets will provide a slippery surface that prevents food from sticking to the surface. These pans will brown and possibly burn your baked goods faster than usual, so take note when baking on darker-colored pans.

Test thickness

When buying new baking sheets and pans, it helps to hold them in your hands and test the thickness. While the material is a point of debate, thin, flimsy pans are not good equipment. Why? Thin sheets and pans will warp over time. Thin, cheap materials won’t heat evenly, which will harm any cooking or baking process. Not only that, but because thin materials don’t distribute heat well, your baked goods will burn easily and quickly.

Check the size

Make sure you have the right size oven before you purchase your bakeware. Not all ovens come in an exact size, and sometimes they are too small to fit a full-sized baking sheet. To determine if an oven is the proper size for a cooking pan, first measure the inside of your oven. You will also need to make sure that there is enough room above and below it for it to fit.

To find out if your bakeware will fit in your oven, grab the pan and go to the department where the ovens are being sold. A well-fitting oven will save you the trouble of having to buy a new one. Measure your oven and make sure it has enough space on all sides, and then find something that closely matches its size.