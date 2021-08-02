How To Bake With A Silicone Bakeware: Baking Tips And Cleaning Hacks

When looking for new baking ware, cooks and kitchen enthusiasts alike should have a list of important demands: It needs to be reliable and long-lasting – no one wants their baking ware to crack or chip because it got too hot or you set it down a little too hard. Budget constraints are a common problem, and cooking equipment isn’t always allocated appropriately to reflect the needs of all members of the workforce. The dimensions of the equipment need to be within the standard for common recipes. It is important for a pan to be easy to clean after cooking, or at least dishwasher-friendly if possible.

There are a lot of features to look for in a bakeware set! The features that are most important are the color, handle, and grip. In the past, the common options were glass and metal, usually created with various coatings or production techniques to make them as kitchen-friendly as possible.

Today, there are newer options on the market that are popular, provide every significant feature a cook could want, and are more bike-friendly due to their number of unique features. Silicone is one such option. If you have any questions or if you are interested in any particular benefits of using silicone bakeware, we would be happy to answer all of your questions and address your concerns. You can find more information about silicone bakeware here.

What is Silicone Bakeware?

Silicone bakeware can be made from any material, but it usually contains silicone. This material has been around for a while but has only recently been applied to cooking materials. Silicone bakeware is an excellent baking tool. It is durable, easy to produce, and has a particularly unique feature: It can be flexible! Some versions of silicone bakeware bend and twist. Silicone baking options are typically more colorful than the other bakeware products and have a rubber, out-of-the-mold appearance. They are available at most cooking sections of the supermarkets and through online retailers.

Advantages of Using Silicone Bakeware

Silicone bakeware has become popular due to a number of benefits, including:

Lightweight

Silicone is a lighter alternative to other bakeware, making it easier to move, store, and use for the whole family.

Even heating

This silicone will heat up uniformly, eliminating hotspots and burnt spots. It saves time since you don’t need to adjust cooking times based on the material you are using.

Unbreakable

While silicone can be damaged, you don’t have to worry about dropping it on the floor, etc. It doesn’t break, crack, shatter, or chip. and it is also durable.

Extreme temperature resistant

Silicone can easily handle high and low temperatures, making it suitable for baking, as well as other tasks, like ice cube trays.

Easy to handle

Silicone’s inherent flexibility and production process tend to make it very easy to handle. This bakeware comes with plenty of edges for easy gripping. The flexibility also makes it easy to upend and remove baked goods compared to the alternatives.

Variety of forms

There are many different formats of silicon; it can come in almost any format. This means it can be traditional bakeware like pie pans, cookie sheets, and muffin pans, but also more unique bakeware to help with a variety of tasks.

Easy to clean

Baked food particles don’t typically bond to silicone the way they can with glass or metal. Silicone is typically easy to clean and doesn’t require scraping or soaking to get everything off. If necessary, it is dishwasher safe, but this usually isn’t required.

Disadvantages of Using Silicone Bakeware

Unknown long-term use safety

Suspected health risks and effects of silicone products, such as possible hormone disruption, remain inconclusive due to a lack of studies on the topic.

Chemical fillers

Depending on the quality of the silicone product, it may or may not contain chemical fillers. Generally, the higher the quality of silicone, the less likely it will contain chemical fillers.

Transferring of chemicals to food

The migration of chemicals into food has been studied extensively, with studies finding chemicals in silicone products showing transparency. They have been found in storage containers, cookware, and nursing teats.

Migration of chemicals into the air

When silicone products are exposed to high temperatures (think baking), the chemicals in the product can be released into the air. The released particles tend to persist in the air and pose a health hazard to the lungs.

Special recycling process

Items made of silicone will need to be brought to special recycling centers in order for them to be down-cycled.

How to Keep Yourself Safe

Look for medical-grade

Medical-grade silicone should contain little or no chemical fillers. By purchasing medical-grade silicone, you are ensuring you’re getting a product that is as close to 100 percent silicone as possible.

Avoid chemical fillers

After pinching the silicone surface with your fingers to check for chemicals, if you are able to see the filler in the product, the silicone may contain a chemical. If the silicone does not exhibit any change in color, it may be safe to assume that there are no chemicals in the product.

Wash before use

Clean the silicone before use with soap and water to decrease the likelihood of chemical contaminations from the product.

Avoid exceeding the maximum temperature

Always look to see the maximum temperature a silicone product can withstand and doesn’t exceed the temperature.

How to Use Silicone Bakeware?

Your silicone bakeware is used just like any other type of bakeware. You are able to perform the same tasks – although the individual silicone products can vary, you should always look at the temperature of the product you are wanting to buy. Silicone is rated for various temperatures, and not all of them are high enough to keep your favorite dish cooking. If you find a silicone product is not rated for high enough temperature, you may want to look for a different product.

Once you get used to how the silicon will react in baking dishes, you probably won’t mind the small change. A silicone baking mat can cause some changes in the way you bake. Once you get used to how the silicone will react in baking dishes, you probably won’t mind the small change. Some people can take some time to adjust, but most cooks find the change an effortless one.

Finally, an important note: You should NOT cut some silicone bakeware, significantly thinner versions, with a particularly sharp or rough-edged knife.

Tips on How to Successfully Use Silicone Bakeware

Smaller is better

After conducting a variety of experiments, I have found that silicone mini-muffin cups and cupcake cups do much better than larger pans. First, these muffin cups are more rigid and less likely to bend and crack still-gooey muffins and cupcakes. Second, these baking cups are able to be used in a larger variety of cooking methods, for example, oven, microwave, or dishwasher.

Small silicone baking molds are easy to find, inexpensive, and the most versatile sorts available. So, if you purchase anything, I would recommend purchasing these. If you’re only looking to buy one size of a cupcake, I recommend the standard-sized ones. If you’re willing to get two different types of cupcakes, I highly recommend the mini-muffin cups.

Novel Doesn’t Mean Practical

There are a lot of specially shaped silicone molds you can purchase because Silicone molds are so versatile and inexpensive. While they’re cute, I recommend staying away from them. These pans are small and less likely than a standard pan to accommodate all of a typical recipe’s worth of batter.

You’ll either need to buy multiples of one mold or bake a ton of batches. A lot of novelty and uniquely-shaped silicone baking molds are the ultimate impulses buys that do little more than take up space. In the name of practicality, I recommend going with just one sizeable baking mold or a matching set comprised of multiple baking molds.

Build a Diverse Collection

If the recipe you are following only calls for a couple of novelty molds, you can always make a full recipe’s worth of cake or other bread-like concoctions by amassing a collection of different baking molds or having extra silicone baking cups.

Grease Larger Pans

For example, silicone baking molds are generally easy to use because they don’t require greasing. However, for some baking molds, such as the larger ones, it is still necessary to grease or butter and flour them before use.

It’s a bit of a hassle, but it’s worth it. Especially because cakes that are baked in silicone molds are at a higher risk of cracking in the malleable molds than they would be in metal pans.

Greasing and flouring pans can be helpful for a variety of reasons. One thing I do is substitute cocoa powder for flour when baking chocolate cakes. It contributes to a better exterior appearance and is extra fun to lick out of an emptied pan.

How to Clean Silicone Bakeware?

You really just need two key things

You need two things to really clean your silicone bakeware: hot water and grease-cutting dish soap. This is one of those situations where the all-natural stuff might not cut it. You’ll need something that will really tackle that oil. Let’s not forget the water. You want to wash it with hot water, and you may need to scrub for the first few seconds before you get all the dirt off.

The good news is that if you have a dishwasher, both Iacometta and Alexander confirmed that their company’s products, along with many other brands, are dishwasher-safe. Just be sure to check before you toss it.

Heat is your friend

When you’re faced with the task of removing food that has hardened on your bakeware, the key is to increase the heat. Put your silicone pan into an oven set to 350°F for 10 minutes and then soak it in really hot water.

For really tough jobs, use baking soda

So, you’ve followed all the other steps but still have an oily film? There’s only one place to turn: baking soda! It can’t do anything but clean. To remove sticky substances, make a thick paste of baking soda and water and apply it to the sticky spots. Leave the paste to dry and then wash it away.

There is one thing to avoid

One thing you should never do? Use abrasive items on your silicone bakeware. Not only will it not help you clean the pan, but you might also damage it in the process. You can end up causing pieces of the silicone to flake off the nonstick properties.

Know this one tip to avoid bad buildup

The best way to make sure your pan doesn’t get greasy in the future is to skip the cooking sprays. They’re not necessary because the pan is already nonstick, and it will just make for a sticky mess when you try to clean.