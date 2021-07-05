ORGANIZING DRAWERS: How to de-clutter to maximize drawer space?

Organizing Clutter Drawers in 30 Minutes Using Drawer Organizers

Organizing a junk drawer is an easy organizational project that can be completed in five steps. You may call it your “catch-all,” “coupon drawer,” or “multi-use drawer.” But let’s be honest – it’s a junk drawer.

This is where you store those little odds and ends that don’t always fit anywhere else or that you rarely use but don’t know where to put.

In your kitchen, scissors, rubber bands, twist ties, and a notepad and pens might be useful. But fear not– even messy drawers can be organized with decluttering and some elbow grease.

Drawers, organizers, dividers.

Take everything out of the drawer. Be realistic about how or if you use every item and then throw out anything you don’t use. You don’t need a stockpile of soy sauce packets and a stack of old business cards you know you’ll never use. It’s not wasteful to throw out this clutter when it’s simply wasting space.

Sort and group similar items in piles. Put items aside that you might want. Continue to stack the remaining contents.

How to increase your clothes drawer storage by up to 50%?

Clothing and linens in your dresser, wardrobe, and closet organizer drawers tend to become a mess when they are folded. Stacking clothes in these areas is an outdated practice and doesn’t optimize your bedroom’s storage space.

The “KonMari Method” of clothes folding from Japanese organizing consultant Marie Kondo changes all of this. She is the author of The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing.

Organize your drawers and gain up to 50% more drawer space by using her clothes folding method.

Traditional clothes drawer storage is outdated and impractical

Think about how your drawers are currently organized.

Most likely, your clothes are just piled on top of one another, which means you’re likely to end up with messy drawers full of wrinkled clothes after rummaging around trying to find something.

When your drawers are full, this problem is only made worse.

The KonMari Method: simple yet effective

Fold your clothes vertically and store them in your drawers. This will save space and keep everything organized – this is the simple yet effective philosophy of Marie Kondo.

Fold your clothing into a rectangular shape and then compact it or tuck it into a tight bundle. This will allow them to stand up vertically, much like a file folder in a filing cabinet.

You’ll gain 50% more drawer space, which will allow you to create rows of clothing. Now, whenever you want a specific piece of clothing, everything is visible and accessible.

Vertical folding for your clothes and linens

The KonMari Method of vertical folding won’t take any extra time and can make a big difference to your drawer space.

Watch these short videos, and you will be amazed at how much drawer space you will gain by vertically folding:

long sleeve shirts and T-shirts

underwear

long pants and shorts

socks and stockings

pyjamas/nightwear

linens

How to vertically fold t-shirts?

Here’s a helpful video of Marie Kondo herself demonstrating how to fold t-shirts vertically effectively.

Watch it here.

More vertical folding videos:

Fold your clothes vertically to save space in your drawers.

Plan Storage Solutions

Measure the width and height of your drawer and decide what you will use to divide your items. They can be bought cheaply at any drug store or market. Depending on the dimensions of your drawer, keep these creative and unexpected junk drawer dividers.

Expand-a-drawer organizer

Multiple sections drawer organizer

Shallow drawer organizers

Deep drawer organizers

Muffin tins

Ice cube trays

Makeup trays

Small see-through snap-lid storage boxes

Arrange Your Storage

Arrange the grouped items in your new dividers. Your drawer can stay a mess as long as you can quickly see what’s in there. That’s the key to an organized junk drawer. It’s better than rifling through jumbled piles looking for what you need.

Maintain Organization

Go through your junk drawer and regularly purge to make space for new items. You might want to do a quick 15-minute clutter sweep of your junk drawer on a weekly, monthly, or seasonal basis. Go through your junk drawer the day you pay your monthly bills or on the first Monday night of the month. You may even purge on the day of the week you need coupons.

10 Easy Tips to Organize Your Dresser

Start With Empty Drawers

The first step of a dresser organization project is to remove all of the contents from each drawer. Get every last item crammed in the backs of drawers out, so you know what you have and what you need to store. It would be best if you also dusted the insides of your dresser drawers to get them ready to store your clean clothes.

Declutter Your Dresser Contents

Dresser drawers are an excellent place to store clothes like T-shirts, tank tops, socks, and other articles of clothing. But they can also become a spot to pack away clothes you don’t wear — and probably won’t wear again. When you have the contents of your dresser spread out in front of you, it’s time to declutter. An excellent general rule is to donate, sell, or recycle a piece of clothing you haven’t worn in over a year. Don’t let ill-fitting items or pieces you don’t love take up your dresser drawer space. Set these items aside in a clothes pile to get rid of.

Group Items by Category

Take inventory of the items you’re keeping. It’s ideal if dresser organization if you can dedicate individual drawers to a specific type of clothing—e.g., one drawer for T-shirts, one for undergarments, and so on. Sort your items into categories based on how many drawers you have, taking into account how much will fit in each drawer. You can sort the items by colour if you want, so colours will be grouped together once they’re back in the drawers.

Don’t Fold Bulky Items

If you have a bulky item, such as jeans or sweatshirts, in your dresser, move it to another location. These items take up a lot of space when folded in a drawer. Instead of using your drawers for smaller, thinner items, hang up bulky clothing in a closet or store items you don’t regularly use under your bed.

Use Drawer Organizers to Separate Items

If you’re wondering how to organize clothes in drawers when the items are small or easily tangled, such as camisoles and socks, consider using drawer organizers. You’ll be able to identify and access each individual item when you need it, and each item will have a designated spot where you can replace it. Drawer organizers come in many shapes and sizes. You’re sure to find ones that work for your wardrobe and dresser.

Don’t Use the Dresser Top for Storage

Don’t use the top of your dresser as a dumping ground for various odds and ends. Instead, please keep it clean and clutter-free. Use your dresser top more for decoration than storage. It’s an excellent place to put some decoration items, as long as you display them in an appealing and organized fashion. A tray for items you use often can be both decorative and functional.

Take Advantage of Extra Drawer Space

Maybe you were so good at decluttering the contents of your dresser that you now have extra drawer space. Don’t let that go to waste. A dresser can also be storage for other things. Keep your handbags, linens, toiletries, and anything else you want easy access to in your bedroom. This is a good spot to keep handbags, linens, toiletries, and anything else you want easy access to.

Differentiate Your Drawers

If you can’t remember what you have stored in each dresser drawer, get creative with labelling them. For instance, you could colour-code your drawers with paint or different coloured knobs. You could use stencils or stickers to label what is in each drawer. This type of labelling system works well for children’s rooms as it helps teach them how to find clothing and put outfits together.

Rotate Clothing Seasonally

You’ll find it much easier to find clothes in your dresser if you don’t put any clothes in there that you won’t wear for a few months. Store your off-season clothing elsewhere in your home, such as the basement or attic, an unused suitcase in the closet, or a container under your bed. If you have no storage space, consider splitting your dresser into two sections: one for off-season clothing and another for current clothing. For example, keep the bottom drawers for off-season clothes and rotate your wardrobe in and out of these drawers according to the weather.

Maintain Your Organization Method

Like washing dishes, organizing your dresser can give you a sense of accomplishment—until you realize you have to tidy up again the next day. But ultimately, the best organizational system is the one you will use. Arrange your drawers to make it easy to put away clothes. If something doesn’t work, change it. And don’t forget to get rid of any unnecessary clutter in your drawers.

Creative Ways to Declutter Drawers

A drawer organizer insert will help you declutter your drawers. The compartments and sections in these inserts are essential for corralling the little stuff. Choose a drawer organizer with the proper depth. Many organizers don’t take up the entire depth of the drawer, leaving room for storage space that could be wasted. When you are shopping for a drawer organizer, choose a deeper model that is close to the exact depth or height of the inside of your drawer. This will allow you to make the most of your space and double your storage.

Wire Cubed Organizers

A wire metal utensil organizer is an ideal organizer for the kitchen, office, bathroom, and tool drawer because of its depth. Use a wire cutter to snip open sections to customize the organizer to fit your specific storage needs. And if you don’t like the primary stainless-steel colour, just add a quick coat of spray paint in a fun, bold colour or chic metallic, like gold. You will love how pretty and organized your drawers look.

Organize Within

Look at what you need to store, and use smaller containers for customizing your drawer. For example, if you’re decluttering a desk drawer, use smaller containers for paper clips, thumbtacks, and binder clips. Customize your drawer organizers to fit specific items. You’ll maximize your drawer space and create a definite home for every item, making it easier to find and put away those items.

Front and Center

Place the most-used items at the front and centre of your drawer, and store the rarely used items in the back. If you organize your drawers based on how often you use certain items, you can reduce the time spent searching.

Keep It Simple

When decluttering your most frequently used drawers, consider pulling out and relocating items you rarely or never use. Can you store those less frequently used items somewhere other than your busiest drawers? By using your drawers to contain only the items you use on a regular basis, you keep them free of miscellaneous items that can quickly become disorganized.

How many drawers do you own all over your house?

There are different kinds of drawers and organizers that you can find to make sure that you have the right kind to suit your storage needs. There are kitchen drawers organizers, makeup drawers organizers, bathroom drawers organizers, clothing drawers organizers, and even a spice rack organizer.

When is the last time I used this? How often do I use it?

This is also a question that you should often ask yourself. Don’t be afraid to throw away things that you no longer use. The useless stock of items that are just sitting in a corner, collecting dust, is more of a nuisance than a reassurance, if anything. Sort your clutter and pile the things that you think you will not be needed in the near future and either chuck them in the trash or collect the ones you think other people can still use and donate them to a shelter near you.