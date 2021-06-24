Recipe: Seafood Stew With Cilantro Broth

Heat oil in a large heavy bottom pot, or dutch oven, over medium high heat. Add onion, and saute for 2-3 minutes, stirring often. Add ancho chili and bell pepper. Turn heat to medium and saute until tender about 10 minutes, stirring often.

Add garlic and spices and cook for two-three minutes or until fragrant. Scrape this all into a blender and set aside. In the same pot, add 4 cups chicken broth or stock, plus 1 cup water.

Cover with your Teeo Silicone Lid and bring to a boil.

Add the small diced potatoes and carrots and simmer over medium heat until just tender, about 10 minutes. In the meantime, add two whole bunches of cilantro to the blender, stems and all. Add 2 cups water to the blender. Blend everything until VERY smooth, at least 45 seconds! Smooth is key here! Set this aside.

Once the potatoes and carrots are tender, add all the seafood and simmer gently until desired doneness, or about 3-5 minutes.

When seafood is cooked to your liking, stir in blended cilantro mixture from the blender.

Heat, to a gently simmer – but do not boil too long, or you will loose the lovely green color!

Squeeze limes to taste – I used 2 limes.

Taste and adjust salt and lime juice, adding more of each to your taste.

Serve in bowls with cilantro sprigs, optional jalapeño slices, lime wedges, sour cream (optional) and crusty bread.