Recipe: Spicy Miso Ramen

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place mushrooms on baking sheet and drizzle with half the olive oil and half the salt. Set aside momentarily.

Center green beans on a sheet of aluminum foil and drizzle with remaining olive oil and salt. Fold over edges of foil to create a packet. Ensure it is tightly sealed. Place the mushrooms and the foil pack of green beans in the oven and roast for 10 minutes, stirring the mushrooms halfway through.

Heat vegetable broth to a low simmer in a medium pot. Pour in the soy sauce, sesame oil, and rice vinegar. Add the whole Thai chili to simmering broth (this will be removed later). Whisk the miso paste with hot water in small bowl until smooth then add to the broth. Cover with your Teeo Silicone Lid and continue to simmer for an additional 10 minutes.

Cook noodles according to package directions while the broth is simmering. When the noodles are done, evenly divide them into two serving bowls.

Bring a small pot of water to a boil and carefully drop in the egg to cook for 6 minutes. Remove from water and peel.

Divide the mushrooms and green beans between the two bowls and then pour the broth evenly between the bowls.

Slice the egg in half and place 1 half in each bowl. Garnish with sliced green onion.