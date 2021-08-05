Silicone Bakeware: The Best Way to Clean Silicone Baking Mats and Molds

How to Clean Silicone Bakeware

Silicone bakeware has become more popular and easily accessible in recent years thanks to its non-stick properties, convenience to use, and diversity.

Silicone is non-stick because it does not take in grease or excess oil from food, allowing them to remain on the surface of the bakeware to make the foods easily slide off. It is an exceptional feature for kitchenware to have until it is time for cleanup. Oils do not always come off easily during cleaning. They eventually build up and food particles sometimes get trapped in them. Once this happens, your silicone bakeware will never work the same way it used to.

A dishwasher will not damage your silicone baking mats and molds if you load them properly. However, it takes thorough handwashing to get rid of stickiness due to grease completely. Luckily, removing any residues, oils, and other stains from silicone is simple if you follow these tips.

How often should silicone bakeware be washed?





All types of silicone bakeware should be washed immediately after each use. Once you feel the pieces get sticky, a more intensive cleaning process is necessary. Otherwise, the situation will only get worse. Here are some things that you will need:

Tools:

Smooth sponge

Cloth with microfibers

Large bucket or a clean sink

Silicone gloves

Materials:

Dishwashing soap with degreasing properties

Hydrogen peroxide

Baking soda

Distilled white vinegar

Chlorine bleach

Instructions:

There are a couple of efficient methods for restoring and successfully cleaning sticky silicone bakeware. The first step for both methods is to wash it regularly as you do with your other kitchenware.

Mix a solution you can soak your silicone bakeware in

Fill your sink or a big bucket with hot water – lukewarm or room temperature will not suffice. If your water is not hot enough, you may add some boiling water straight from the kettle. Add a teaspoon of your chosen dishwashing detergent with degreasing properties. Mix the detergent with the water well enough to be sure that it is well diffused.

Tip:

Wearing silicone gloves will let you work with hot water without hurting yourself.

Submerge the silicone into the solution

Dunk the silicone mats and molds in the hot soapy concoction and leave it to soak for at least half an hour – but a full hour is optimal. This will give ample time for the degreaser to work its magic through the oil residues on your silicone bakeware.

Wash the silicone bakeware

Take the silicone bakeware out of the soaking solution. If the water turned cold, drain some of it away and add more boiling water. Use a smooth sponge and some dishwashing soap and thoroughly scrub the silicone bakeware well.

Caution:

Avoid using plastic rubber or scouring pads on anything that is silicone. Abrasive tools will only harm the surface of your silicone bakeware – consequentially destroying its non-stick quality.

Rinse

Rinse the silicone bakeware with hot water, then dry it with a microfiber cloth. With your bare fingers, feel around the surface of the silicone bakeware to make sure there are no grease residues left. If there are still some sticky areas left, you may repeat the steps above or move on to a more vigorous cleaning method.

Put it in the oven

If the silicone bakeware remains sticky regardless of how many times you repeat the steps above, use the oven to aid in speeding up the process. Turn up the heat of the oven to 350° F (177° C). Once you reach the ideal temperature, put your silicone mats and molds in the oven and leave it for 10 minutes. Doing this step will help make any debris or grease buildup soften and ready for removal.

Use baking soda

Take the silicone bakeware out of the oven carefully. Rinse it with room temperature water to make the surface damp, then liberally sprinkle dry baking soda on it. Use the remaining moisture on the silicone bakeware’s surface to make a paste with baking soda. Cover every nook and cranny of the silicone piece with the paste mixture. Give it time to dry completely. This step may take a few hours.

Scrub the troublesome stains with baking soda

Once the baking soda paste dries up, rinse it away with hot water. Wash the silicone bakeware with hot water and dishwashing liquid. Again, using your bare fingers, feel around the surface of the silicone bakeware for any residual sticky areas. If you found any, gently scrub the area with a smooth sponge and baking soda.

Rinse and repeat

Rinse the silicone bakeware with hot water. You may dry the silicone piece with a microfiber cloth or leave it on a dish drainer to air-dry if there is no more stickiness on the surface. However, if there are still some stubborn sticky spots, repeat the steps above.

How to get rid of stubborn stains on silicone





There are some kinds of food that stain silicone, and low-quality water will sometimes leave some residue that should have been removed to preserve the bakeware’s non-stick quality. Follow these steps to find a solution to this problem:

Silicone discoloration

If your light-colored silicone bakeware has stains from dark-colored foods, use chlorine bleach or hydrogen peroxide to treat the discoloration.

Hydrogen peroxide is a slow-acting bleaching agent. Just put the silicone bakeware in a sink or a bowl and slowly pour enough hydrogen peroxide to coat the stained spot. Leave it to soak for at least 24 hours. Rinse it thoroughly before use.

Chlorine bleach is a more aggressive solution. It must be diluted first before applying to your silicone piece. For every two cups of water, add two tablespoons of bleach. Let the silicone bakeware soak in the concoction for at least 24 hours. Rinse it thoroughly before use.

Powdery debris

If the tap water in your area is hard, the minerals in it will leave a white residue with powder consistency on your silicone bakeware. It is not harmful to ingest, but it will damage the non-stick properties of your silicone piece. The solution to this problem is to submerge the piece in distilled white vinegar for at least half an hour. The vinegar will cut through the mineral deposits. Rinse the pieces well and dry with a microfiber cloth.

Secrets to maintain the cleanliness of your silicone bakeware longer