Silicone Vs. Plastic: What’s The Difference & Is One Safer?

As consumers become more wary of the chemicals they’re putting into their bodies, more and more research is coming out about the potential health risks of plastic and plastic alternatives.

Silicones have become enormously popular in recent years and are constantly marketed as safe replacements for traditional plastics. We see them everywhere—baby bottle nipples, kitchen utensils, toys, mugs, cake form , seals on bottles and containers. They’re even proudly used in baking sheets and muffin trays that will be subjected to high temperatures for the oven and ice cube molds destined for the freezer.

You’ll also find silicones used in cosmetics and various personal care products to make them soft and smooth. In more industrial contexts, they are commonly used for insulation, sealants, adhesives, lubricants, gaskets, filters, medical applications (e.g., tubing), and casing for electrical component.