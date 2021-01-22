The Benefits of Silicone Kitchen Tools and Utensil

Kitchen gadgets and cooking wares are made from various materials such as stainless steel, plastic, aluminium, wood, etc. But recently, silicone kitchenwares have been more prevalent in the market. What makes silicone wares different? Are there more advantages to using it compared to other products? How safe is it to use in different cooking methods?

Silicone is found in a large assortment of forms and functions such as:

as a binding agent that is utilized in the construction and maintenance of buildingsas grease to avoid the drying out and eventually cracking of the o-rings in bathroom and kitchen faucets

as an ingredient that is frequently found in parchment paper to help prevent baked goods and broiled foods from sticking to the paper

as an element in non-stick sprays that are being sold in the market today

as silicone rubber, the main compound in making kitchen spatulas, stirring and serving spoons

in a medical setting, silicone can be found in menstrual cups, breast implants, and catheters

WHAT SETS SILICONE KITCHENWARE APART?

Silicone kitchenware has attributes that give advantages against their plastic, regular rubber, metal, or wooden counterparts. Most silicone products are available in brilliant colours. More so, let’s enumerate its other aspects and determine if silicone kitchenware is worth replacing what we’re used to.

Silicone kitchenware is capable of withstanding high heat. It can endure extremely high-heat, with some manufacturers even claiming heat resistance up to 600°F. This means you won’t have to worry about your silicone baking mould burning in the oven when you use it to whip a batch of muffins.

Silicone kitchenware is stain resistant. Do you know how difficult it could be to remove stains left by tomato-based products on your rubber spatula? Wooden utensils are porous and can collect microbial growth. Meanwhile, silicone is nonporous, so it cannot absorb colours or odours when used with deep-coloured food that usually leaves stain marks. With silicone kitchenware being nonporous, they don’t hold bacterial growth, making it safe for constant contact with food. Not to mention, it also means they are much easier to clean or wash.

Silicone kitchenware is non-corrosive and durable. Food-grade silicone is safe to use with any ingredient. It does not cause any reactions with either food or beverage. Unlike some metal types, which can cause corrosion if exposed to specific acids that can be found in some food. It does not cause any adverse reactions to extreme hazards which means it is like to last much longer than any other kitchen utensils.

Silicone kitchenware is safe to use. There is no known risk associated with the use of silicone kitchenware.

Considering these facts, you will get your money’s worth when you purchase silicone kitchenware for your kitchen.



As a good start to replacing your outdated kitchen cookware and utensils, try these out:





Teeo’s Silicone Springform Baking Pan set is made from 100% Food Grade BPA Free Non-Toxic Silicone that can always bake with the same great results. Its flexible construction makes it easy to remove the baking mold, so your cheesecake, cake, and pie come out perfectly round every time.

The silicone baking pan is naturally nonstick and has a removable bottom for easy food release and fast cleanup.



Made with durable and long-lasting silicone, the outer rim is heat resistant and can withstand a maximum temperature of 428 degrees Fahrenheit or 220 degrees Celsius. You will be safe with the cool-touch rubber handle for a worry-free cooking experience. The knob handle will give you an ergonomic grip so you can easily lift the cover without feeling the heat of the steam.

Dishwasher-friendly: Clean your silicone lid in a snap as it can be easily washed by hand or simply toss it on the dishwasher without shattering.



