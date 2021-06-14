The Lid of All Lids: The Universal Lid That Fits All of Your Pots and Pans

Universal Lid for Pots and Pans

What are universal silicone lids? If your internet habits are anything like mine, you’ve seen these floppy, colorful products everywhere: in Instagram ads, kitchen sustainability round-ups, and shopping guides.

Silicone lids are touted as a means to reduce waste by replacing aluminum foil for baking and plastic wrap for storage. But do they work?

The universal lid fits the most common sizes of round-shaped cookware. The lid has graduated size rings on the underside that enable it to serve a range of pot/pan sizes.

A universal lid for pots and pans is one of the most often used cooking items that everyone needs to have in the kitchen.

This is a clever invention and one of the best purchases you can make. However, make sure to read the description carefully before purchasing it to make sure it is compatible with your cookware.

Silicone Cookware Universal Lid for Pots

A universal lid does a lot of work, which means getting a durable model is essential. The best type of universal silicone lid is a durable one, with a stainless steel outer rim and tempered glass inner circle for viewing the food you’re cooking.

This type of design is meant to last for a long time. It should be at least 12-inch in diameter to fit a wide variety of pans or pots. It should at least withstands temperatures up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit and dishwasher compatible for easy clean-up. It should also have a handle made of durable material and a steam vent hole.

Watch out for the handle when using this product and keep the steam vent hole clear before and during use.

Get rid of the lids that are taking up space in your cabinets only to use one lid. The universal lid is the kitchen accessory you never knew you would become obsessed with.

Are there different types of lids?

Lids are designed to cover different types of cookware, from saucepans to pressure cookers. So there are a lot of different kinds of lids. Some are made of glass, and some are made of metal. You can choose what type of lid to buy and use depending on your needs and your priorities. Whatever you prefer, there is an option suitable for you out there.

Any thoughts on glass lids?

They are the best type of the bunch. People like them because they let you watch the food cook.

Although these lids can shatter, they are durable if you’ll use them carefully. Some will even crack due to thermal shock. So be careful in putting them from hot to cold too fast.

How about metal lids?

Metal lids are some people’s choice for the best. They get hot, and you can’t see in, but they last a long time. A simple hit won’t destroy it. They sometimes warp, but they will still do the job most of the time.

These metal lids have perforations that act as a splatter guard. They are great if you want to prevent oil from getting into the air.

Are there any other types of lids worth noting?

Other metal lids are the vintage circular ones. These were commonly paired with old French Copper Cookware. It’s a circular disc with a handle on the end.

You can get them in various sizes, but usually, one a bit larger will work as well.

Which is better between a universal lid or a factory Lid?

The numerous pros of having a universal lid will always outweigh the only benefit of using a factory lid. Even though factory lids will always have the best fit, seeing as to how they were designed to fit the rim, most universal lids have a good fit to them too.

Not to mention, you’ll only ever need a couple of them to match all your pots and pans. The Universal Lid is a lid that can fit most size pans. All you need is 3 or 4 of them, and they will replace most of your other lids.

Popular Questions

Do frying pans have lids?

Traditional frying pans don’t have lids. The French see frying pans as a tool to fry food. Lids are counterproductive to frying. By covering your food, you trap in moisture and steam food.

Sometimes, steam is better. For example, sunny side up eggs. If you fry the egg without a lid, the top will be undercooked. By simply covering it, the top side is gently steamed while the base gets fried.

Can silicone lids take the heat?

Since they’re made of silicone, they can go in the freezer, oven, microwave, and more.

Are universal lids easy to work with?

They are made to work with different types of cookware, so they are very convenient to work with. You may find one lid that works with several pans.

Just use them like how you would use your traditional lid. Pick one that best fits your needs and place it on top of your pan.

Why will sometimes glass crack randomly?

As mentioned earlier, glass lids can sometimes shatter due to thermal shock. This happens when your glass lid is placed somewhere hot and immediately transferred to somewhere cold. For example, when you’re using it to cover your pan when frying, then immediately wash it under cold running water.

To avoid this from happening, place your glass lid somewhere safe so it can cool down first before washing it under cool running water. Or if you need to wash it immediately, then use warm water in rinsing.

How do you measure a pan for a lid?

Pans usually range from small, medium and large. You can find a lid in these sizes as well.

What can I use instead of a pan lid?

It is better to use a lid to do the job than anything else. Lids are designed by experts to ensure the quality of your food comes out the best it possibly could.

In conclusion…

Once you’ve invested in a universal lid, your remaining task is figuring out what to do with your now-defunct, mismatched, and cumbersome lid collection. Take the clothes to Goodwill so someone may finally find their match, or take them to your friends with a toddler (they make good instruments) and spend the rest of your relationship repenting. Hang them on your living room wall for an avant-garde art installation. They can go anywhere—but not in your cramped kitchen. There’s only room for the one. But luckily, it’s one that does it all.

