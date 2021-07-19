DORM ESSENTIALS: A college freshman’s checklist of everything you’ll need

Moving to a new town can be overwhelming the first time. What can you bring with you? What can you not bring with you? How are you going to transport all of your things there? If your house is close to your university, you’ll probably need to take at least two trips to help you move. However, if you live out of state, it can get a bit more complicated.

Tips to make the move an easier process for you

Do make a comprehensive list of what to bring

If you simply grab random items out of your room, there’s a high chance that you will end up with many things that are not considered essential. Refer to the list below for a general outline of general college essentials you’ll want when you’re in school, and then make your own personalized list. Remember to stick to it.

Don’t bring out-of-season items

You may want to get a jump on packing for your winter holiday and avoid an unnecessarily expensive trip to the store but if you have plans to visit home just before the cold climate really sets in, then it’s better to leave behind bulky winter items like boots and your parka and grab them later. This is also the perfect excuse to swap these heavier clothes for the shorts and sundresses that you will be using more often.

Do not take hanging clothes off their hangers

You don’t have to worry about taking clothes off hangers, folding them, packing them, and then digging them out of the bag and putting them back on their hangers once you’re at school. Instead, gather hanging items together and slip a large garbage bag over them, starting from the bottom. If you want to secure the bag in order to avoid it getting dirty, you can close it shut over the necks of the hangers. Alternatively, you could also hang them in a wardrobe box.

Don’t pack anything that’s prohibited

The vast majority of college and student housing complexes have rules about what is and isn’t allowed to be brought in. Unfortunately, things like your favorite candles, toaster, and yes, even string lights might be on the forbidden list. Before packing, please double-check what items are and are not allowed at that destination. That way, you won’t accidentally pack something that’s not permitted and have to throw it away.

Do have a conversation with your roommate

There are a bunch of college necessities that you’ll only need one of in your room. So if you’re going to share your dorm or apartment with someone, coordinate your packing with them, lest you end up with any duplicates.

Don’t skimp on your toiletries

You must always be prepared for the unexpected and make sure to always have enough for the future. Even if you have the opportunity to get to the store after a while, it is still a good idea to stock up your cabinets and fridge. In order to avoid running out of toiletry must-haves like shampoo, conditioner, and body wash, plan ahead of time and stock up on the biggest bottles you can find. You will definitely be happy that you did.

Do bring a business-worthy outfit

Colleges often bring in HR professionals from different industries to participate in meet and greet sessions at the campus, as well as interviewing students for positions. In the event that you are afforded the opportunity to meet with one of these professionals, you should have a suit or other professional wear that you can wear. You don’t have to go shopping, but you should bring at least one outfit from your wardrobe that will suffice.

Don’t pack any clothes you haven’t worn in a year

It is highly implausible that you will be in the mood to wear clothing items you haven’t used in more than a year for the first time at school. So leave pieces of clothing that you haven’t worn recently and save the luggage space for something more important.

Don’t skimp on the towels

It’s a well-known fact that college students rarely maintain good laundry habits. You know what the problem is; there are a million distractions. But you should always be prepared. Make sure you bring at least three bath towels with you. Unless you are okay with using an unused but poorly-cleaned one.

Do use your storage items as packing boxes

You won’t have a place to store a suitcase in your dorm room, so don’t bother bringing one with you. Underbed storage and plastic dressers are excellent containers for packing, and they’re coming along with anything else you’ve planned to bring anyway, so they are your best option. It’s important to pack your containers carefully as they can be damaged if not done correctly. Placing sufficient packing tape on the container will make it more durable.

What clothes to pack for college?

Pack in whichever items you like from the latest fashion trend and styles your friends are wearing. There are some staples that should always be in your closet, like jeans and shirts. Placing the right items in the correct sections of your suitcase or backpack is essential for an efficient and organized packing process. Taking the time to thoroughly think about it allows you to pack effectively and take less space in your tiny dorm room or off-campus apartment.

Some schools provide a list of approved and prohibited dorm items on their websites in the housing section. Before you leave for orientation week, make sure that you have all the necessary documents and paperwork with you. A list of prohibited items will be provided, then.

If you arrive with restricted items, you may be asked to take them back home. You can avoid this awkward situation by checking and following our list.

Bedding

The most important part of back-to-school shopping is making sure dorm beds feel as comfy, cozy, and clean as your bed at home. Of course, you may be up all night studying, but when you have the opportunity to sleep in on a Saturday, you’ll want to make sure your bed is ready for maximum comfort.

Foam Mattress Pad Size Twin/Twin XL

Sheet Set Size Twin/Twin XL

Comforter Size Twin/Twin XL

Pillows

Pillow Cases

Throw Blanket (Optional)

Dorm room

Your dorm is your home base for at least an entire year. While it may not feel like home at first, there are many things you can do to make it a place of rejuvenation and relaxation. Take this opportunity to personalize the space and practice your interior designing skills. Rugs are a fantastic way of bringing some color to a living space, posters will give the space character, and a peek of your interests. If you are into painting or drawing as a hobby, take this as an opportunity to give your friends a private art exhibition.

Alarm Clock

Floor Lamp

Desk Lamp

Hangers

Area Rug

Bulletin/Dry Erase Board

Posters/Wall Art

Over-the-door Storage Unit

Closet Organizer

Fan

Wall/Full Length Mirror

Shoe Rack

Trash Can

Step-up Ladder

Air Freshener Plug-Ins

Plastic Storage Bins

Curtains

Laundry

Some college students are put off by laundry, whether it is the loading and unloading hampers or the attention to detail needed to fold clothes afterward. Laundry can be relatively annoying yet necessary.

About the type of dish detergent students use, most don’t pay much attention to the brand. However, keep in mind that investing in an established detergent will pay off since your clothes will last much longer compared to if you would use a lesser effective formula.

This will help you acquire a greater awareness of the benefits of caring for your clothes—a habit that will serve you well beyond your first year in college.

Laundry Hamper/Basket

Detergent

Quarter Rolls

Fabric Softener

Dryer Sheets

Iron

Ironing Board

Lint Roller

Sewing Kit

Stain Remover

Toiletries

To maintain your health and beauty is very important, whether you’re in college or not! If your college has a communal bathroom, a shower caddy will make bringing over all of your bathroom essentials possible in a single trip. Also, you should come prepared with a first-aid kit so you can deal with minor injuries like cuts and burns. If your health services office is closed, you can use the equipment to care for injuries by yourself.

Getting a good set of grooming tools may also be beneficial for you. Afterall, many believe that there is a strong correlation between self-care and academic performance.

For a high GPA in your freshman year, it starts with taking care of yourself first!

Shower Caddy

Shower Shoes

Air Sanitizer

Shower Cap

Washcloths

Bath Towels

Bathrobe

Flat Iron/Blow Dryer

Toilet Paper

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Mouthwash

Oral Hygiene Products

Shaving Razor

Body Lotion

Body Wash/Bar Soap

Deodorant

Shampoo/Conditioner

School supplies

Plan and obtain office supplies before classes start to optimize your chances of success. Whether you’re a STEM major or not, there’s a good chance you’ll need a calculator at some point in college. A laptop or a desktop computer is helpful for printing your essays from the comfort of your dorm room or apartment. As an effective study technique, writing notes by hand can improve your understanding of the content and increase your retention of the information. Having a pack of writing pads is a solid investment, especially if you’re in classes that require referring to notes frequently.

Classes will be challenging to adjust to, especially for first-year students, but having convenient supplies will make learning a lot more manageable and enjoyable.

Backpack/Tote Bag

Calculator

Envelopes/Stamps

Notebooks/Paper

Pen

Sharpie Markers

Highlighters

Planner/Schedule Organizer

Index Cards

White Out

Printer Paper

File Folder

Desk Organizer

Scissors/Stapler

Staples/Staple Remover

Double-Sided Tape

Kitchen

Students living in dormitories often find their limited space is not a good area for a kitchen. However, there are compact kitchen tools that you can keep in your dorm. If you are not already into coffee and are busy with midterm week, you might change your mind. It can be difficult to get through all your homework without running out, so it’s a good idea to keep a coffee maker on hand.

If you’re feeling fancy, a milk frother can make your morning coffee fix extra special. Bars of granola are great for snacks in between classes. Microwavable meals are also a good option! Grabbing a salad may be an even healthier option.

Meanwhile, your dorm’s kitchen might not be as perfect as your home kitchen, but it doesn’t matter if you choose to make your own snacks. There are lots of options with easy-to-use and convenient-to-store features!

Seasonings

Plastic Cups

Plastic Bowls

Paper Plates

Plastic Utensils

Kitchen Towel

Tupperware

Water Bottle

Ziploc Bags

Surface Cleaner

Mop

Broom/Dust Pan

Disinfectant Wipes

Tech and appliances

While this is not necessary for all college-level courses, a laptop and good internet service are more essential to accomplishing college than ever. Notable with many universities progressing to online learning, it’s crucial to have a device that can keep you connected to your virtual class.

A cable extension with a surge protector may be necessary to keep all of your electronics fully charged, especially in places where outlets may be sparse or where you use a lot of them. A quality headset will provide you with an unobstructed listening experience during online lectures, as well as the level of comfort that comes with the many extra features some headsets offer.

A great mouse is another investment that can save your wrist the pain of using a trackpad all the time. Remember: wireless is the way to go! Sure, these should definitely be on your dorm room packing list, but here are some other things that can assist in making your next school year run smoothly.

TV

Video Games/Console (Optional)

Laptop/Laptop Case

External Hard Drive (500 GB+)

Mouse/Mouse Pad

Headphones

Device Chargers/Extra Batteries

Ethernet Cable

HDMI Cable

Mini Fridge

Coffee Maker

Printer/Ink

Cord Organizer

What should you share with your roommates?

There are some things that can actually be smart to share. You can save yourself time, space, money, and energy if you figure out what and how to share your living space with your roommate in a way that’s mutually beneficial. There are many different ways to share your living space with a roommate successfully. It is always best to consider adding or removing items to better meet the needs of your roommate dynamics.

How to fully utilize your suitcase space?