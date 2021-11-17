Desk and Desk Drawer Organization Tips for A More Productive Day

Organizing your desk and desktop can make a big difference. It’s important to keep things clear and visible, so you don’t get distracted by clutter or lose track of what needs to be done.

Desktop organization has been shown to reduce stress levels. It can be challenging, but it’s important for desk drawer organization and the surrounding area of your workspace.

In order to stay productive and focus on what matters, it’s important for people to organize their desk space. By organizing the different items that are crucial in one place, they can easily find what is needed when looking for something specific.

Tips for desk organization

For many people, the desk is the command center of their office. This means that it can be difficult to find a way to keep things organized and still be able to work efficiently. There are some ways you can organize your desk and improve your workflow without getting too complicated.

It’s important that you have an idea of what type of person you are before organizing your desk or drawer space because not everyone has the same needs for the organization.

You should also make sure that everything on your desk is easily accessible.

To manage the clutter and keep your desk neat, you should organize it by category. There are many ways to do this; however, it’s important that all of your things fit in one place.

Experts suggest that in order to maximize your efficiency and productivity, it is important to organize your desk. If you are struggling with the organization of the workspace at home or in the office, try these tips for desk organization:

Keep your desktop computer in front of you

The monitor should be facing you with your back up straight. This will ensure that the screen is at a reasonable viewing distance and within reach of your eyes, so you can see what’s happening on-screen. The desktop computer should have casters to make it easy to re-organize the office without having to move it from one location to another. Lastly, wire ties are great for keeping cords and chargers out of sight as they’re being plugged into or unplugged from a wall outlet or power strip.

An excellent way to organize your desk drawer is by grouping like with like. For example, place all of the pens in one compartment and all of the pencils in another. If you have a lot of papers in your desk drawer, try to sort them by color.

Put the things you use most near your dominant hand

Put the things you use most near your dominant hand. A desk with a phone on the left side is better than one that’s in the middle of everything else because it doesn’t distract from work. If there isn’t enough space in your home office, floating shelves or pegboards can be installed to create more room for storage and organization. A DIY project at home would be easier than hiring someone to come install these items in your office space.

Group similar items together

Group similar items together in your desk drawer. You can also organize your office supplies, sewing supplies, and craft supplies by putting them into one multifunctional drawer. Organizing is important for productivity, so start with the most used items first and work backward to save time.

Organize your projects with the Organized Project Hierarchy. This will help you stay organized and not have to worry about where things go when they come out of their designated spot. If you don’t like it or can’t find a tray, use something else (like a basket) to cover the whole desk or just arrange everything in one corner so that there is no clutter on your desk.

Ditch the sticky notes

Sticky notes are not the best route to take when organizing your workspace. You can organize your desk by using a project management platform or productivity software and try to limit reminders for urgent tasks only.

Keep open desk space

Keeping plenty of open space in front of the computer is good for productivity. Reviewing papers and documents right away without clearing desk space can help to avoid distractions during work hours.

The best way to organize a desk is by prioritizing paper organization. You can start with stacking papers horizontally, vertically, or in piles on the left side of the desk, so there’s a space for work on the right side.

Use drawer dividers for desk drawer organization

When you organize your desk, it will be easier to find things in your drawer. You can also get dividers online or at stores which are inexpensive and take only a couple of minutes to fetch office supplies when they’re in the drawers.

This is a setup that uses drawer dividers to better organize items in each area. You can use different layouts, depending on the number of people who will be using this space.

You can use drawer dividers to repurpose items like toolbox organizers, medicine organizers, jewelry box trays, cookie trays. DIY projects include cutting cereal boxes and covering them with felt paper in order to do a unique craft project for your friends and family.

Make use of the space under your desk

Under your desk, there is a lot of space that you can use for storage. You may worry that the surface won’t have enough room, but it’s possible to fit in even more than just one drawer!

When it comes to homes offices, every inch matters, you can free up valuable desktop space by investing in storage that clips or hangs from the desk or other nearby furniture.

Tips for desk drawer organization

When you organize your desk, the first thing to do is to open up your drawers and get rid of everything that doesn’t need to be there. This includes pens, paper clips, spare screws, staples, etc.

Identify your satellite offices

One way to organize your desk drawer is by identifying satellite offices and having separate supplies for each one. This will make it easier to locate supplies when you need them, as well as save on storage space.

Clear the drawers

Take everything out of the desk, clear off drawers and organize them. This will make your workday more productive.

A drawer divider is a device that separates two adjacent drawers, either to create or divide space within the same cabinet. Consider measuring the depth, width, and length of your drawer dividers before buying them so you can get an idea if they fit properly in your cabinets.

You should also clear off the desk surface as well as all drawers because a cluttered workspace can cause stress and fatigue.

Stockpile loose papers

Every desk drawer has a different set of papers, but there are some things that many people do to organize their desks. Some common strategies for organizing your desk include stockpiling loose papers and using drawers as folders.

The first step to maintaining a tidy office is to start stacking your loose papers before securing them with clips.

Sort your supplies

When you are organizing your desk or drawers, keep to the general rule of “sort like items with like items.” It is good practice to organize by type- pens and pencils together, paperclips in one drawer, etc.

Are you looking for something to organize your office supplies? Clear, durable mini-size containers are the perfect solution.

Ditch the dead weight

Pens and markers can be easily lost or misplaced. Seeing what is in your desk drawer will help you to decide which ones are worth keeping. The rest should be thrown away, donated, recycled, or given away. Test all pens and markers before deciding whether to keep them.

Remove office freebies

The first step to a more productive day has a clean, organized desk drawer. The key to organizing your desk drawer is removing all of the office freebies that have been accumulating over time and storing them in deep storage.

Determine drawer or desktop content

You should organize your desk drawer content to fit the frequency of use. Items such as books, magazines, and certain electronics that are used less frequently should be put in drawers or storage boxes.

Divide and conquer

The best way to organize your desk drawer is by dividing them into sections. This allows the user to have the option of deciding which items go in each section, making it easy for users to find what they are looking for.

Add style

Some people feel that the best way to improve productivity is by adding a house plant or flowers. House plants can help with creativity and even create a better office atmosphere.

It is important to add style and personality to your room. One way you can do this is by using storage solutions such as drawers, baskets, or shelves in a variety of colors and finishes that match the decor of your space.

What is your desk aesthetic?

Tackle the surroundings

The desk drawer is a great place to store things that don’t need to be on the desk. For example, office supplies can live in the drawer while books are stored elsewhere. Having all of these items organized will make your day go smoother by not having to stop and waste time trying to find what you need.

What’s the best way to make sure only the items that belong in the drawer actually end up there?

The best way to make sure items that belong in the drawer actually end up there is to set a rule on your organization’s inventory system so that only certain types of items can be placed in the drawer.

What about computer cords?

If your desk is too cluttered, it can be hard to find what you’re looking for. Here are some tips for keeping your desk neat and tidy.

First of all, make sure that there’s enough room on the desktop or workspace for your back and laptop. Use wire ties to keep desktop cords out of the way, so it doesn’t become a tangled mess like this one below! This would also be helpful if you have kids who might need to use the computer often.

This will help you maintain an organized workspace and enjoy a more productive day at work!