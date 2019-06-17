Why Use Silicone Kitchen Tools and Utensils?

Additional Notes Before Buying Silicone Kitchen Tools

Just as when buying any stuff, it is a good idea to consider some points to make sure that you’re buying quality products. Noted here are some of the comments or complaints of other customers buying silicone kitchen tools. It would be wise to take note of them.

Consider the purpose for buying silicone kitchen tools. Some people have complaints that silicone spatulas work great for smoothing out the cookie dough or batter from the bowl but they are not rigid enough for other cooking purposes. Remember that these are rubber-like so they may not be good to use when sauteing especially when you need to cut through meat while cooking.

Check the handle. Silicone handles will tend to be floppy or soft so it may not provide the leverage you need while cooking especially when they are subjected to high temperatures. You may consider silicone kitchen tools with long, sturdy handles perhaps those made with metal or hard plastic (this may be prone to melting though). It is best to find out also from previous customer reviews online if the handles don’t break, just to be sure that you’re buying good quality utensils.